Driver hospitalized after crashing vehicle into front porch of home on Clifton Boulevard

Dave Kraska.
A driver crashed into a porch in the 9400 block of Clifton Boulevard.
Posted at 8:58 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 09:00:26-04

CLEVELAND — A driver was hospitalized after crashing into the front porch of a home on Clifton Boulevard in Cleveland Friday.

Crews responded to the crash in the 9400 block of Clifton Boulevard.

A spokesperson for EMS confirmed a 28-year-old male was transported from the crash scene to MetroHealth Medical Center in stable condition.

The cause behind the crash is unknown at this time.

A driver crashed into a porch in the 9400 block of Clifton Boulevard.

The brick structure surrounding the porch was destroyed.

A driver crashed into a porch in the 9400 block of Clifton Boulevard.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

