Driver hospitalized after crashing vehicle into front porch of home on Clifton Boulevard

CLEVELAND — A driver was hospitalized after crashing into the front porch of a home on Clifton Boulevard in Cleveland Friday.

Crews responded to the crash in the 9400 block of Clifton Boulevard.

A spokesperson for EMS confirmed a 28-year-old male was transported from the crash scene to MetroHealth Medical Center in stable condition.

The cause behind the crash is unknown at this time.

A driver crashed into a porch in the 9400 block of Clifton Boulevard.

The brick structure surrounding the porch was destroyed.

