Dru Joyce Classic Basketball Tournament bringing 250 athletes to Cleveland this weekend

CLEVELAND — This weekend, more than 200 boys and girls from second to eleventh grades will compete on basketball teams in the Drug Joyce Classic, a U.S. travel basketball tournament that will come to Cleveland from April 22-24 at the Huntington Convention Center.

Coach Dru Joyce launched the tournament in the summer of 2003 as a way to help athletes see increased recruitment. Having formerly coached basketball superstar LeBron James, and his own son, Dru Joyce III, at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, he decided to create an event in Ohio that would allow sanctioned travel tournaments for college coaches to attend.

The year’s event marks the first time all 18 courts will be competing in the same location.

The tournament will help high school athletes get more exposure to college coaches who travel to the annual tournament.

Weekend passes for spectators are $40 at the door. Children 8 years and younger are free.

The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission estimates the tournament will bring in approximately $2 million in economic impact to the region.

Click here for more info about the event.

