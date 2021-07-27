Eagle Zip Adventure takes riders 150 feet above Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, offering views of Downtown

CLEVELAND — There’s a new way to experience the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. A new tandem zip line that spans over 700 feet long takes riders to new heights above the grounds of the zoo and Waterfowl Lake.

Riders board on the floating ride platform next to the historic Wade Hall. Once seated and strapped in, riders are pulled backward over Waterfowl Lake. The zip-line reaches up to 35 miles per hour and at 150 feet above the zoo, riders can enjoy views of Downtown Cleveland.

The zip-line can be experienced either day or night.

“The Eagle Zip Adventure is our newest attraction at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, offering riders a unique and thrilling flight above the Zoo,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman. “Whether you experience the zip line during the day or at night during this summer’s Asian Lantern Festival, it’s a can’t miss experience for thrill seekers and families alike.”

The zip-line will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m daily and will be open during special events, including the Asian Lantern Festival.

Tickets are $8 per rider or $7 for members. Visitors who purchase the total experience package will get $1 off the ride. The family-friendly experience is two riders per car. Tickets can be purchased at the Circle of Wildlife Carousel and the 4-D Theater.

Riders will also have the option to purchase a video of themselves taken from multiple angles after the ride.

