East Cleveland families surprised with early Christmas gifts from local organization

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — It's the season of giving and families in East Cleveland were surprised Saturday by the generosity of a group of Shaw High School alumni and volunteers.

Members of Donté’s Gift Express spent the morning passing out 550 gifts to families.

The organization started in 2013 and since then, it has delivered gifts to more than 2,700 families in and around East Cleveland. The gifts are donated or bought with monetary donations.

This year, the 550 gifts the organization gathered were delivered to randomly selected families they haven’t visited yet.

The gifts range from board games, movies, cookbooks, and more. The organization said they’re things that the whole family can enjoy.

“Giving back is very important for us. You know, both of my grandmothers, they were very big on giving back and so I've been volunteering at homeless shelters since I was six. And so it's a good feeling just to be able to bring people along with you to show the importance of giving back because we can easily be on the other end of any circumstances,” said founder Donté Gibbs.

More information about Donté’s Gift Express can be found here.

