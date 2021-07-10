Edgewater Sidewalk Fest bringing music, food and art to Clifton Blvd on Aug. 8

CLEVELAND — Edgewater Sidewalk Fest is returning this summer to celebrate Cleveland's Edgewater neighborhood with music, food and art.

"The Edgewater Sidewalk Fest’s goal is to foster meaningful connections and interactions between residents, visitors, and local businesses through engaging arts, music, and experiences that showcase neighborhood character and strengthen community," the press release stated.

Esterly Photography. The Edgewater Street Fest 2019.

On Aug. 8, the festival, free and open to all, will be centered along Clifton Boulevard between West 115th and West 117th streets.

From 12 to 6 p.m., visitors can play volleyball, take photos at a selfie station, grab a bite to eat at the various food trucks and play oversized tabletop games.

Esterly Photography. The Edgewater Street Fest 2019.

“We are thrilled to bring a free, all-ages event to our Edgewater community again,” said Adam Stalder, Executive Director of Northwest Neighborhoods. “You’ll be delighted as you meet our creatives and entrepreneurs who call Edgewater and the nearby Cudell neighborhood home.”

Red Rose Panic, DJ Richie OneWay and Floco Torres are among the musicians who will provide beats and grooves to the beach-themed outdoor lounge.

City Dogs will set up a sidewalk meetings with dogs seeking adoption from the Cleveland Kennel.

West 117th Foundation will share their LGBTQ+ community services and plans for the forthcoming Studio West 117 hub.

Over the last year, small businesses have bloomed along Clifton Boulevard. Newly opened businesses will showcase their products. Among them is The Fancy Kernel, a gourmet popcorn shop.

Esterly Photography. The Edgewater Street Fest 2019.

Organizers suggest taking the RTA to the Edgewater Sidewalk Fest with the newly upgraded 55 Cleveland State Line, now running weekends between Downtown, Edgewater Park, Lakewood, Rocky River, Fairview Park, and North Olmsted. A regular day pass is only $5. The festival will remain off-street and will not impact Clifton Boulevard travel.

Stalder said the Edgewater Street Fest evolved from the Clifton Arts and Music Festival, a 30-year tradition in the neighborhood. The 2019 festival drew 14,000 attendees in its first year.

