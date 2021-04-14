Edwins too at Shaker Square changing concept to culinary innovation hub for budding entrepreneurs and chefs

CLEVELAND — Edwins too, the prix-fixe restaurant located in Cleveland’s historic Shaker Square is changing to a culinary hub, makerspace and event venue, said owner Brandon Chrostowski who opened the restaurant in the former Fire Food and Drink Space.

“We always envisioned that edwins too had a greater purpose – first as an extension of EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute’s classroom and now as a makerspace and innovation hub,” said Chrostowski, CEO, President and Founder, EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute. “Access to a creative outlet, professional equipment and business acumen are often the missing links for budding entrepreneurs. The edwins too collective eliminates these hurdles, paving the way for second chances and success.”

Along with his team he identified a need for a community kitchen and event venue to welcome students from the EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute, the training program founded by Chrostowski in 2016 to give formerly incarcerated adults experience in the culinary and hospitality industry.

While Edwins too will continue to serve its weekend brunch and host private and season events, it will primarily run as a social venture.

It will run as an appointment only and for a fee with select grants available. The collective will offer a licensed kitchen for recipe tasting, production, distribution and service.

Chrostowski said it will also operate as a full-scale event and catering venue.

Professional services and financial planning such as establishing an LLC, cost and ordering, will be made available.

“We are in a crisis. I challenge everyone, not only here in Shaker-Buckeye, but across all of our neighborhoods, to join the collective. With this new concept, our doors are open and edwins too is a place for business ideas to become reality," he said.

Edwins too culinary incubator will be open Monday – Saturday, by appointment only. To submit your application and reserve your space, please visit edwins too or call 216-400-6091.

