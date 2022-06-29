CLEVELAND — Employees cleaning a rental car at Hertz near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport became ill when they came in contact with an unknown substance, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, of the Cleveland Division of Police.

Hazmat near Hopkins

A News 5 photojournalist was at the scene Wednesday morning where the Cleveland Division of Fire and Airport Fire and Rescue were investigating.

Dave Kraska | News 5 Cleveland. HAZMAT scene at Hertz near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

A car, which appeared to be an SUV, was blocked off with caution tape.

Dave Kraska | News 5 Cleveland. HAZMAT scene at Hertz near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The condition of the employees who came in contact with the substance is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. News 5 Cleveland will update as more information becomes available.

