Engine torn from vehicle after crash on Abbey Avenue and West 14th in Tremont

Two vehicles were heavily damaged after a crash on Cleveland’s West Side Sunday.
Posted at 8:04 AM, Oct 18, 2021
CLEVELAND — Two vehicles were heavily damaged after a crash on Cleveland’s West Side on Sunday.

The unusual crash happened at approximately 10:20 p.m. at Abbey Avenue at West 14th Street in Tremont Sunday.

Officers from the Accident Investigative Unit of the Cleveland Division of Police responded to the crash scene.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the crash but believe that a white SUV was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it slammed into a black vehicle, tearing the engine from the car.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

