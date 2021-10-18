Engine torn from vehicle after crash on Abbey Avenue and West 14th in Tremont

CLEVELAND — Two vehicles were heavily damaged after a crash on Cleveland’s West Side on Sunday.

The unusual crash happened at approximately 10:20 p.m. at Abbey Avenue at West 14th Street in Tremont Sunday.

Crazy crash on Abbey at West 14th around 10:20pm Sunday. CPD was working to understand what happened but believed the white SUV was eastbound at an extreme speed when it hit the black car tearing the engine from that car. Lucky no one on the sidewalks were hit. Unknown injuries. pic.twitter.com/HvjJ1UR0wB — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) October 18, 2021

Officers from the Accident Investigative Unit of the Cleveland Division of Police responded to the crash scene.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the crash but believe that a white SUV was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it slammed into a black vehicle, tearing the engine from the car.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

