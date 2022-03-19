Event at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse brings more than 1,500 students, families together to learn about STEM

CLEVELAND — Showing the connection between STEM and sports, NeoSTEM Ecosystem and the Cleveland Cavaliers partnered for an event at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Saturday that brought more than 1,500 students and families out to learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The three-hour "Score with STEM" event featured miniature Soap Box Derby races, virtual mazes, robot building, drone flying and many other immersive events.

Exhibits from organizations including the Great Lakes Science Center, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, the Greater Cleveland Aquarium, Holden Forests & Gardens, Rockwell Automation, and Baldwin Wallace University, among others, were set up around the arena.

“We have created an event that feels magical but it’s the power of STEM education. For me, it’s full circle and tugs on the heartstrings. Cleveland kid turned adult, serving my community. Score with STEM gives us a template that can be replicated down to the neighborhood level. With the help of our partners, this is just the beginning of more to come,” said Ebony Hood, director of NeoSTEM.

The event was supported, in part, by a GoFundMe campaign launched by NeoSTEM Ecosystem

