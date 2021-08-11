'Excellent firefighter for our great city': Cleveland Division of Fire announces sudden death of firefighter David Shantery

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland firefighter known for his heroic and brave actions, one of which involved rescuing two children from a burning home, died suddenly on Tuesday.

The City of Cleveland and the Division of Fire announced the passing of David Shantery, who died Tuesday. He was hired to the department in 1998.

News 5 Cleveland. Cleveland firefighter David Shantery.

“I first met Firefighter David Shantery as a fire instructor at our Fire Training Academy on March 9, 1998. I knew back then that he would be an excellent firefighter for our great city,” said Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo. “My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones. David, I will truly miss you.”

He was a highly regarded and decorated member of the Division of Fire.

In 2016, he was awarded the Florian Cross for his role in rescuing two children from a burning home in 2015.

News 5 spoke to Shantery in 2015 after the heroic rescue.

Cleveland firefighters honored for saving two children from burning home

“I want to offer my condolences to the family and loved ones of Firefighter David Shantery,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “David was a great man who served this city well and he will truly be missed.”

