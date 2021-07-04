Families celebrate Independence Day at Edgewater Park

CLEVELAND — After the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled nearly all celebrations across Northeast Ohio last July, a sense of normalcy returned for this Independence Day.

People gathered at Edgewater Beach throughout the day, spending time near the water with family and friends to enjoy the holiday.

“We are enjoying the sunshine, the brightness,” said Lena Elkins, who came to the park with her family to celebrate.

Elkins and her family made the short drive over from their home on West 70th Street and got a prime spot to camp out and cook some classic barbecue cuisine.

“Ribs, shrimp, hamburgers,” said Elkins. “I am enjoying it now. I love to see the people, the fun, the get togethers and stuff is real nice. It's very nice.”

Many other families were out enjoying everything the park has to offer too, like taking a dip in the lake, soaking up rays on the beach, and riding around on scooters.

“We are having a blast. It's gorgeous out here, the weather's been perfect, and playing out in the water,” said Kimberly Jennings, who brought her granddaughter to the park.

“It's honestly really awesome because I love seeing people together and happy. So it's really awesome,” said Ashlynn Brielle, Jennings’ 9-year-old granddaughter.

Some people News 5 spoke to said they were grateful to be together after being encouraged to stay distanced last year.

“That’s one thing, the kids are making new friends. It's amazing how the kids get to play again. It’s all about the kids,” said Brittney Merryman, who came to the park with her family.

They also expressed their excitement for the Light up the Lake fireworks show set to kick off at dusk. The show is back this year after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

“It has so much light and I love that,” said Brielle.

