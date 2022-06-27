CLEVELAND — One man is dead after a shooting on E. 76th Street on Sunday night around 5:15 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene where they found a 30-year-old man who had suffered two gunshot wounds. He was later transported to University Hospitals and was pronounced dead.

The Homicide Unit responded and a preliminary investigation determined that the victim was with a family member talking in the street when a group approached them.

One male in the group shot off a gun, and the family member fled from the scene when they heard the gunshot. When they returned, they found the victim shot.

A person of interest has been identified, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464 or by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

