FBI looking for man wanted in robbery of Downtown Cleveland Dollar Bank

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of the FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a Dollar Bank in Downtown Cleveland Monday afternoon.

At approximately 4:06 p.m., the FBI said a man walked into the Dollar Bank, located at 1301 East 9th Street, and told an employee he was looking for a deposit slip. The employee gave the man a slip.

The man took the deposit slip and wrote on it before reproaching the employee with the slip.

According to the FBI, the man wrote down on the slip that he wanted $20s and $50s, a total of $2,000, with no bait or trackers.

The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the man before he fled and travel east.

A weapon was not used in the robbery.

The man was seen entering a red vehicle that went north on East 9th Street, according to surveillance footage.

A reward is available for information that leads to his arrest. Click here to submit a tip.

