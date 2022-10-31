Federal judge names interim head of Cleveland Police monitoring team

CLEVELAND — Less than a week after the head of the Cleveland Police monitoring team resigned, a federal judge has named an interim replacement.

Ayesha Bell Hardaway will take over the role on Nov. 8, when current police monitor Hassan Aden will step down.

Hardaway has been a member of the monitoring team since 2019.

She left for a month in 2021 after feeling forced to resign.

Aden had served as Cleveland's police monitor since 2019 after serving as deputy monitor. News 5 reached out to Aden, but he was not available for comment.

The judge who extended the consent decree said that based on the most recent semiannual report and information provided by the monitor in September, “It is clear that, while the City has made substantial progress, it has not yet achieved substantial and effective compliance at this time.”

The most recent semiannual report, a 144-page document released last month, found that Cleveland Police are still struggling to hold officers accountable and meet standards spelled out in the consent decree.

