Head of Cleveland Police monitoring team expected to step down

CLEVELAND — Just weeks after a federal judge extended Cleveland's consent decree another two years, the head of the monitoring team is expected to resign.

According to sources, police monitor Hassan Aden will step down today during a 4 p.m. phone conference with federal Judge Solomon Oliver Jr., who oversees Cleveland's consent decree.

Aden has served as Cleveland's police monitor since 2019, after serving as deputy monitor. News 5 reached out to Aden, but he was not immediately available for comment.

Aden worked at the Alexandria Police Department in Virginia and also served as police chief in Greenville, North Carolina. He has worked on consent decree teams in both Baltimore and Seattle.

An interim monitor is expected to be appointed by Judge Oliver soon.

Cleveland city officials did not respond to our request for comment.

The judge who extended the consent decree said that based on the most recent semiannual report and information provided by the monitor in September, “It is clear that, while the City has made substantial progress, it has not yet achieved substantial and effective compliance at this time.”

The most recent semiannual report, a 144-page document released last month, found that Cleveland Police are still struggling to hold officers accountable and meet standards spelled out in the consent decree.

RELATED: Cleveland Police to remain under consent decree for 2 more years after judge notes progress, but not enough

You can watch more about the judge's decision to extend the city's consent decree in the player below:

Cleveland Police under fed’s eye for 2 more years

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.