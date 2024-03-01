Filming begins for new Superman movie

Filming has begun for the highly anticipated Superman movie.

The new movie will spend around 200 days filming in the Buckeye State, including in Cleveland and Cincinnati, according to documents from the Ohio Department of Development.

Director James Gunn announced that the principal development of the film started on Thursday.

Superman is just one of more than a dozen movies being shot in the Buckeye State thanks to the expansion of a tax incentive program.

"Our job is to pitch Ohio as a place to do business and not a lot of these stories are written about Ohio but the great thing about this region is that we're a chameleon," said President of the Greater Cleveland Film Commission Bill Garvey. "We have a diversity in architecture and topography that looks great on film."

Production on Superman is supposed to create more than 3,000 jobs for Ohioans.

RELATED: Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it a new Superman movie being filmed in Cleveland?