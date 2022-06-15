Fire causes $70,000 in damages to two vacant homes on East 149th Street

CLEVELAND — Two vacant homes burned early Wednesday on East 149th Street in Cleveland, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Firefighters responded to a 2.5-story vacant duplex home on fire.

Two homes burned overnight on E149 just south of Lakeshore in Cleveland. Per CFD they're looking into a report that someone tossed something into one of the homes setting it on fire. Neighbors said there were dogs inside one but CFD couldn't confirm that info. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/JvxoKOy3jg — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) June 15, 2022

The flames extended to a neighboring vacant house.

Lt. Mike Norman said the fire caused $50,000 in damages to the duplex and $20,000 in damages to the exposure house.

No firefighters were injured.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

