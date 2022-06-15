Watch
Fire causes $70,000 in damages to two vacant homes on East 149th Street

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
Scene of house fire on East 149th Street and Upton.
Posted at 7:10 AM, Jun 15, 2022
CLEVELAND — Two vacant homes burned early Wednesday on East 149th Street in Cleveland, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Firefighters responded to a 2.5-story vacant duplex home on fire.

The flames extended to a neighboring vacant house.

Lt. Mike Norman said the fire caused $50,000 in damages to the duplex and $20,000 in damages to the exposure house.

No firefighters were injured.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

