Firefighters battle vacant house fire on West 46th Street overnight

CLEVELAND — Firefighters from the Cleveland Division of Fire battled a large fire amid frigid temperatures early Monday.

The department received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about a fire in the 3000 block of West 46th Street.

When firefighters arrived, heavy flames were spotted in the back of the house.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. House fire on West 46th Street near Train Avenue.

The home is believed to be vacant. This is the third vacant house fire in the past six days that News 5 has covered.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. House fire on West 46th Street near Train Avenue.

No further information has been released by the Cleveland Division of Fire.

