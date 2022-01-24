Firefighters cut driver out from car after crash on East 30th Street and Woodland Avenue

CLEVELAND — The Accident Investigative Unit of the Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a two-car crash near Downtown Cleveland Monday.

The crash happened at 5:12 a.m. at the intersection of East 30th Street and Woodland Avenue.

East 30th southbound closed at Community College for a crash at E30 and Woodland. Witness says the car was north on E30 and ran the red light. Driver of the car had to be cut out by CFD. That person was alert and talking to EMS and CFD. Driver of the truck seemed ok. pic.twitter.com/PyaK8b95mU — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) January 24, 2022

According to a witness at the scene who spoke to a News 5 photojournalist, a gray car was traveling northbound on East 30th Street and ran a red light, crashing into a black truck.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Crash on East 30th Street and Community College on Jan. 24, 2022.

The driver of the gray truck had to be cut out from the car by the Cleveland Division of Fire.

The passenger door was also removed to get the driver out.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Crash on East 30th Street and Community College on Jan. 24, 2022.

East 30th Street southbound from Community College is closed.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.