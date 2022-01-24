Watch
Firefighters cut driver out from car after crash on East 30th Street and Woodland Avenue

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
Crash on East 30th Street and Community College on Jan. 24, 2022.
Posted at 6:39 AM, Jan 24, 2022
CLEVELAND — The Accident Investigative Unit of the Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a two-car crash near Downtown Cleveland Monday.

The crash happened at 5:12 a.m. at the intersection of East 30th Street and Woodland Avenue.

According to a witness at the scene who spoke to a News 5 photojournalist, a gray car was traveling northbound on East 30th Street and ran a red light, crashing into a black truck.

The driver of the gray truck had to be cut out from the car by the Cleveland Division of Fire.

The passenger door was also removed to get the driver out.

East 30th Street southbound from Community College is closed.

