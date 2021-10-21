Watch
Firefighters respond to house fire in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood

Posted at 9:11 AM, Oct 21, 2021
CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters responded to a house fire in Cleveland's Slavic Village Thursday.

Beyerle Place fire.jpg
Cleveland Division of Fire responds to house fire on Beyerle Place Thursday.

Firefighters responded at approximately 1:00 a.m. to Beyerle Place.

There were heavy flames on arrival.

A spokesperson for the department said there were no injuries.

