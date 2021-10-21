Firefighters respond to house fire in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters responded to a house fire in Cleveland's Slavic Village Thursday.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Cleveland Division of Fire responds to house fire on Beyerle Place Thursday.

Firefighters responded at approximately 1:00 a.m. to Beyerle Place.

Another quick knockdown for @ClevelandFire. This one on Beyerle Place. A tough spot on a narrow road near a dead end. Didn't look like any injuries and I'm not sure if it was an occupied house. pic.twitter.com/A895ZYkK9g — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) October 21, 2021

There were heavy flames on arrival.

A spokesperson for the department said there were no injuries.

