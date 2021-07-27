Watch
Firefighters respond to house fire on Delavan Avenue in city's North Collinwood neighborhood

Posted at 6:46 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 06:46:05-04

CLEVELAND — Firefighters from the Cleveland Division of Fire responded to a house fire Tuesday in the city’s North Collinwood neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to a home on Delavan Avenue at Villaview Road for a home engulfed in flames.

Delavan fire CLE.jpg
Cleveland firefighters respond to a house fire on Delavan Avenue on the city's East Side.

A neighboring home was damaged.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

