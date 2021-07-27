Firefighters respond to house fire on Delavan Avenue in city's North Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND — Firefighters from the Cleveland Division of Fire responded to a house fire Tuesday in the city’s North Collinwood neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to a home on Delavan Avenue at Villaview Road for a home engulfed in flames.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Cleveland firefighters respond to a house fire on Delavan Avenue on the city's East Side.

A neighboring home was damaged.

Cleveland fire working a house fire on Delavan at Villaview. Villaview is one lane but you can get by the scene. Fire spread to a neighboring home. Doesn't look like injuries but @ClevelandFire will have to let us know on that... pic.twitter.com/WnK4pUuAqj — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) July 27, 2021

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

