Fireworks cause of structure fire at commercial building in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND — A structure fire that broke out Sunday morning at a commercial building in Cleveland was caused by fireworks, according to Cleveland police.

The fire, which occurred at a two-and-a-half story commercial building in the 12000 Miles Avenue, was determined to be accidental, police said.

According to police, fireworks debris was found in front of the building and fireworks were found in the eaves of the building.

No injuries were reported in the fire, police said. The damage to the building is estimated at $15,000.

Cleveland police expect to see multiple burn and explosion injuries with the Fourth of July holiday upon them and authorities remind residents that fireworks are dangerous and should be left to professionals.

