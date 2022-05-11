Fisherman hooks, pulls up man who fell into lake at Edgewater, good Samaritans perform CPR until EMS arrives

CLEVELAND — A 50-year-old man is in critical condition after he fell into Lake Erie while fishing at Edgewater Park Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson for Cleveland EMS. A fisherman was able to pull him out of the lake and good Samaritans nearby performed CPR until the man was taken to the hospital.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., crews from the Cleveland Division of Fire and EMS responded to Edgewater Beach for a drowning victim.

Cleveland Division of Fire said it appeared that an adult male was fishing next to the pier when he fell into the water.

A spokesperson for the department said he was told that man was underwater for about 5 minutes and was located by another fisherman who hooked him under the water and pulled him up to the shore.

Civilians nearby initiated CPR until fire and EMS personnel took over and transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

