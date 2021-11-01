Former Buckeye, current Ravens LB Malik Harrison struck by stray bullet in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Former Ohio State Buckeye and current Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison was shot in Cleveland Sunday night, according to the Baltimore Ravens.

The shooting occurred near East 9th Street outside of Sausalito on Ninth. Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf, the team said in a statement on Twitter.

Scott Noll

A nearby Dunkin Donuts on East 9th Street was seen Monday morning to have damage to the storefront windows.

Scott Noll

According to a police report, a fight had broken out at an area establishment and security kicked all of the patrons out. While the crowd was outside, witnesses saw someone with a gun and started running when several shots were heard. That's when Harrison was struck by a stray bullet.

After the incident, Harrison was treated and discharged from MetroHealth Medical Center. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

"I was at my desk, I heard these shots, like the popping sound, 'pop, pop, pop,'" said Frank Krajenke who was in the nearby Superior Building when the shooting happened. "I knew it wasn't firecrackers or anything. I knew it was a gunshot."

In a police report investigators said the shooting continued as officers arrived at the scene.

Cleveland police said they arrested four men in a car near the scene of the shooting. Investigators said they found two guns inside the car.

Two men from Columbus, one from nearby Blacklick, Ohio and a man from Zanesville were accused of vandalism, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and inducing panic according to a police report.

Harrison was back in Ohio as the Ravens were on their bye this week.

Harrison, a Columbus native, went to Walnut Ridge High School just 15 minutes from Ohio State, where he went on to play college football. With the Buckeyes, Harrison led the team in tackles his senior and junior year, being named first-team All-Big Ten and first-team All-American in 2019.

The Ravens selected Harrison in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft and he made his NFL debut in Cleveland against the Browns last year.

"I'm optimistic that it's going to be okay. I feel bad for the situation, happy that he's okay. I'm very grateful that he's okay and not hurt worse. Anything can happen. It's just a tough situation," said head coach John Harbaugh.

This season, Harrison has started in five of the seven games he's played, recording 22 total tackles, two for loss.

Harrison has been placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.