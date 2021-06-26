Free hygiene products given away in Cleveland on Saturday

CLEVELAND — People in the Cleveland area had the opportunity to become a bit healthier for free on Saturday afternoon.

At The New Eastside Market on St. Clair Ave. in Cleveland free hygiene products were handed out to as many as 500 people, as well as free health checks and COVID-19 vaccinations thanks to Northeast Ohio Health Services.

“The virus is still here, so we had the opportunity to give away these products for free, and we felt Cleveland needed these products,” Tammy Kennedy, the organizer of the event, said.

In the next few weeks, similar events will be held in Maple Heights and Euclid.

