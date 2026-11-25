For Northeast Ohio residents struggling to afford medical care, two days of free dental, vision and healthcare services are coming to Cleveland in February.

Remote Area Medical, a nonprofit that provides free pop-up clinics, will return to Cleveland early next year at John Hay High School. The organization is seeking medical professionals and general volunteers to help serve patients; no ID or insurance is required to receive care.

“We strive to provide not only care but quality care,” said Lindsey Allison, clinic coordinator for Remote Area Medical (RAM).

RAM will be providing free dental, vision, and medical services at John Hay High School on Feb. 20-21.

The event is for people who might otherwise go without critical health services because of cost or a lack of insurance coverage.

And RAM can’t do it alone. They depend on many volunteers to pull off these jam-packed days.

“In total, with a clinic this size, it’s typically about 200 to 250,” said Allison.

The nonprofit is looking for volunteer medical, dental, and vision professionals.

“We need everything from dentists, hygienists and dental assistants,” said Allison. “We need optometrists, ophthalmologists, opticians, and we need nurses.”

She said they have some core providers they work with who are trained and can also help teach people what they need to know on-site, like making glasses.

“We will need about three to five people working in the vision lab all day making glasses, and we’re happy to teach you how to do that,” she said.

Plus, they need general support staff as well; no medical training is necessary. They need people to help set up and take down, greet patients, interpret, and more.

The beautiful thing is that all the volunteers are doing this because they care about their communities and want people to have access to the care they deserve.

“I always like to say that it is the most exhilarating exhaustion that you will ever experience,” said Allison.

“It is probably one of the most fulfilling things I’ve ever been involved with,” said a local dentist News 5 spoke with several years ago who regularly volunteers at RAM clinics.

RAM is also set to return to Ashtabula County on April 10-11, where they’ve been coming since 2018.

Last year, more than 400 people received an estimated $300,000 worth of health care, free of charge, at the Ashtabula County RAM clinic.

In previous years, we’ve talked with patients about how much it means to them.

“I’d wait four to five years before I’d probably get a new pair of glasses because that’s when I could afford them,” a woman told us in 2024 at the RAM clinic in Ashtabula County. She got new glasses there, and that’s not all.

“Dental, I went 12 years before I came here,” she told us.

RAM clinics require no ID.

All services are free and provided on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached.

“The best suggestion that I have for patients who are coming is to get there as early as possible,” said Allison.

The free RAM medical clinic in Cleveland will be Feb. 20-21 at John Hay High School, located at 2075 Stokes Blvd.

The parking lot opens at midnight on Feb. 19, and the clinic opens at 6 a.m. both days.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can visit their website or call 865-579-1530.

The RAM Clinic in Ashtabula County is set for April 10-11, 2027, at Lakeside Junior High School, 6620 Sanborn Rd., Ashtabula, Ohio. The parking lot opens by 11:59 p.m. on April 9. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.