From the East Side to the West Side, retired man paints the beauty of Cleveland

CLEVELAND — One paint stroke and one canvas at a time, a Northeast Ohio man is using his well-earned retirement to spend time doing what he loves.

Tim Herron spends his days painting the color of Cleveland through every building, from the West Side to the East Side.

“Now that I’m retired, I don’t have to answer to anybody. It’s 100% art now,” he said.

No matter where he goes in the city, he always finds something he likes to paint.

“It'd be nice if I made a living as an artist, I never could. I always had a day job seems,” he said.

From storefronts to abandoned buildings, Herron finds beauty in everything.

"I just like experiencing everything there is about Cleveland," he said. "I just love painting Cleveland. It's beautiful. I like walking around the different storefronts and the variations of just life itself. And as an artist, you want your canvas facing the same direction as to where you're looking. I like the whole dilapidated, abandoned building look.”

He gives attention to neighborhoods that go unnoticed.

“Sometimes I want to show some love to the East Side and East Cleveland. Nobody ever played their paints out here. I don't know of anybody that ever has painted out here, so I thought it'd be good to come out here and see what I could find and do some painting."

