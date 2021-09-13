Fugitive of the Week: 19-year-old Cleveland man wanted for allegedly shooting man in chest

CLEVELAND — A 19-year-old Cleveland man is The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force "Fugitive of the Week."

Elvis Rodriguez, 19, is wanted for felonious assault by the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority.

On Aug. 25, he allegedly shot another male in the chest near a home in the 16300 block of Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.

Rodriguez is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

His last known address is in the 3400 block of Highview Avenue in Cleveland. Rodriguez is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4WANTED.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.