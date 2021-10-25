Fugitive of the Week: Man wanted for killing woman in Cleveland parking lot

CLEVELAND — A man wanted for killing a woman in a Cleveland parking lot in January is The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force "Fugitive of the Week."

Pernell Gibson, 47, is wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for aggravated homicide. It is believed Gibson killed Francina Davis in a parking lot on Scovill Avenue in Cleveland on Jan. 15.

On that day, officers were called to the 4800 block of Scovill Avenue in the city’s Central neighborhood around 1:20 a.m. and found Davis. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say that she sustained “severe” head trauma.

Gibson is described as standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

Police said Gibson's last known address is near the 1300 block of East 117th Street and he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4WANTED.

