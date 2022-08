CLEVELAND — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force “Fugitive of the Week” is 40-year-old Zachary Price.

He is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escape.

Price is described by authorities as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Marshals said he was last known to be living on the East Side.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call marshals at 1-866-492-6833.