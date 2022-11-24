Funeral plans for remembering Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick set for Saturday morning

CLEVELAND — The funeral plans for Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick have been solidified for Saturday morning, according to a press release from Cleveland Fire.

Calling hours will be held at Willoughby Hills Friends Church at 2846 SOM Center Road in Willoughby Hills on Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The funeral service, which is open to the public, will be held on Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

General parking for attendees is available at the Gateway East Garage.

Gates of entry for the general public include the Sherwin Williams, located at the corner of Huron Road and Ontario Street. Additionally, the Cliffs entrance located on the corner of Huron Road and East 6 Street will be available for entrance.

The following intersections and roads will be closed surrounding the arena:

Ontario Street / Huron Road eastbound

Ontario Street / Carnegie Avenue

East 9 Street / Carnegie Avenue

East 9 Street / Sumner Avenue

East 9 Street / Erie Court

East 9 Street / Cemetery

East 9 Street / Bolivar

Eastbound Bolivar open from East 9 Street

East 9 Street / Prospect Avenue

Huron Road / Prospect Avenue

East 9 Place / Huron Road

East 8 Street / Huron Road

East 7 Street / Huron Road

East 6 Street / Huron Road

East 4 Street / High Street

Cleveland Police will be directing and assisting with the flow of traffic.

For those who do not plan to attend in person, you can watch a livestream of the event via the Cleveland Division of Fire Facebook Page.

