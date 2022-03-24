Vehicle that fled police stop in Garfield Hts. crashes into fences, drives through yards in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A vehicle spotted by police traveling at a high rate of speed on Turney Road in Garfield Heights crashed in front of a Cleveland home on Thursday, according to Garfield chief of police Mark Kaye.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes of Turney. When officers eventually got onto Turney, they lost sight of the vehicle, which traveled into Cleveland.

According to News 5’s overnight photographer on scene in Cleveland, the driver of that vehicle eventually tore down a brick pillar holding an aluminum fence and continued through three front yards before eventually crashing into a second fence.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. A Garfield Heights pursuit ends in a crash on Turney Road near the Cleveland border on Mach 24, 2022.

Police said two males, believed to be the occupants of the car, were seen running on Tioga Avenue near Warner Road in Cleveland’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood.

The occupants of the car have not been located. Garfield Heights police said the Cleveland Division of Police handled the crash investigation.

