Genealogical testing helps prosecutors identify and arrest suspect in 1999 Tremont rape case

CLEVELAND — Genealogical testing has helped authorities reopen a decades-old rape case, leading to the arrest of a 50-year-old man who allegedly raped a woman in Tremont in 1999, according to a news release from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

Bart Mercurio, 50, was arrested on July 9 at his residence in Elyria and taken into custody at the Cuyahoga Jail.

On May 6, 1999, the female victim, 33, left her house to go for a walk in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. When she returned home, prosecutors said Mercurio surprised her inside and allegedly struck her multiple times until she lost consciousness.

He allegedly sexually assaulted her before fleeing her home. She called the police and was transported to the hospital where a sexual assault kit was collected.

The victim's rape kit was tested as part of the Sexual Assault Kit Task Force (SAKTF) created in 2013 by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, in partnership with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, to test previously unsubmitted rape kits between 1993 and 2011.

Mercurio’s DNA did not produce any matches in the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), so the DNA in the rape kit was indicted as “John Doe #133” as a means to ensure the statute of limitations did not run out.

“John Doe #133” was charged with one count of rape, one count of kidnapping and one count of aggravated burglary.

In 2019 and 2020, the prosecutor’s office Sexual Assault Kit Task Force was awarded grants to launch G.O.L.D. Unit (Genetic Operations Linking DNA), which contracted with Gene by Gene for a pilot project that included genealogical searches for 20 of the "most wanted" DNA profiles connected to cold case sexual assaults.

“John Doe #133” was submitted as part of the project, leading DNA analysts and investigative genetic genealogists to connect the DNA profile to that of Mercurio, according to the news release.

The DNA was sent to BCI for confirmation that prosecutors say matched Mercurio. The original “John Doe #133” indictment was adjusted to reflect his name.

“I am extremely proud of the dedicated work by all involved that led to this arrest,” prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a statement. “Although time may have passed, justice will not. It has been a long 22 years for this victim, but we hope today’s news will bring her some comfort in knowing this individual is finally behind bars.”

Mercurio is scheduled to be arranged on Tuesday.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.