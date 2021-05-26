Watch
Giant Eagle recalls Chicken Street Taco Kits

Posted at 9:07 PM, May 25, 2021
CLEVELAND — Giant Eagle has issued a voluntary recall of their Chicken Street Taco Kits due to a possible egg allergen.

Those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs could experience a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they use the kit.

The kits have "sell by" dates through May 28 and can be identified by PLU 56598 located in the upper right corner of the item’s scale tag.

According to Giant Eagle, the kits were sold at Ohio stores.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with this recall.

Anyone who has purchased the kits should dispose of them and return a qualifying receipt to their local Giant Eagle or Market District store for a refund.

Customers with questions may call Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

