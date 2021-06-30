Watch
Gordon Square area cleared after Cleveland Police Bomb Squad responds to suspicious noise in trash can

Posted at 9:01 AM, Jun 30, 2021
CLEVELAND — Gordon Square in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood was closed as the Cleveland Police Bomb Squad worked overnight investigating a suspicious situation, police said.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police said the squad responded to a call for a suspicious noise near or in a trash can.

Officers were seen overnight focusing on a trashcan between West 59th street and West 59th Street.

The scene was cleared at around 3:30 a.m. when it turned out to be a false alarm, police said.

