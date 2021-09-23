Great Lakes Brewing Co. requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for Christmas Ale event

CLEVELAND — Great Lakes Brewing Company's annual Christmas Ale First Pour event is making health and safety a top priority this year, requiring guests to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

This year's Christmas Ale First Pour is scheduled to take place on Oct. 21 at 11 a.m.

Christmas comes early as The Cleveland Carolers perform between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., with the keg arriving at 11 a.m and the first pour at 11:30 a.m.

Holiday hits will play in the background with fresh beer-infused donuts from Brewnuts and a visit from Krampus of Cleveland.

But to attend the event, guests must show either proof of vaccination upon their arrival or bring with them a negative COVID-19 test administered within 72 hours of the event.

Guests who can not provide one of those two things will not be able to attend the event and refunds will not be issued to those who do not meet the requirement, Great Lakes Brewing Company said.

"We thank you for your continued patience and support, and for helping us keep our community safe!" the brewery wrote on Facebook.

For those who are unable to attend the event in person, Great Lakes Brewing Company will be releasing details about how to celebrate the First Pour at home.

