Great Lakes Brewing Company's Christmas Ale coming to Progressive Field in July during special event

CLEVELAND — Christmas is coming early for baseball fans who love Great Lakes Brewing Company’s Christmas Ale.

The Christmas Ale will be featured at Progressive Field as part of the Christmas Ale in July event at the ballpark on July 22.

This is the first time Christmas Ale will be featured outside of the Ohio City brewpub during the summer.

“Our intention with this year’s expanded Christmas Ale in July programming was to thank our retail partners and fans for sticking with us and supporting us through a tough year, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate a safe return than with a special tapping at the ballpark,” Great Lakes Brewing Co. CEO Mark King said in a news release. “This is the first time we’ve carried out a Christmas Ale in July event at this scale, and we’re looking forward to pouring a lot of pints and spreading a lot of early holiday cheer in our hometown.”

Christmas Ale will be on tap throughout the stadium in the GLBC Beer Garden and select Great Lakes draft locations. Fans can purchase a stadium exclusive commemorative cup, while supplies last.

Fans who attend the event on July 22 are encouraged to wear their holiday best.

GLBC is also hosting a Service Industry All Stars contest in which three lucky service employees and guests will win a VIP experience at the Christmas Ale event. Fans can nominate their favorite bartender, server or other hospitality employees here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.