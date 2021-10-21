Great Lakes Brewing Company's first pour of Christmas Ale is happening today

CLEVELAND — One of Cleveland's favorite holiday traditions is back with the annual tapping of the Great Lakes Brewing Company's Christmas Ale keg. A beer that started at the brewery in 1992 has become a celebrated Christmas delight steeped in nostalgia and tradition.

The tradition draws in crowds every year as they stand outside waiting to get their hands on the anticipated Great Lakes Christmas Ale.The brewery elves are hard at work at Great Lakes for the annual first pour celebration on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Jon Rudder | News 5 Cleveland. Great Lakes Brewing Company's Christmas Ale.

Doors will open at 11 a.m., with the fresh keg of Christmas Ale tapped at 11:30 a.m.

As a precaution for the health and safety of all guests and staff, the brewery is requiring proof of a vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

First pour highlights:

The Cleveland Carolers —10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Christmas Ale Keg delivery— 11 a.m.

The first pour—11:30 a.m.

Christmas Ale themed food specials-all day

Beer Garden:

Fresh beer-infused doughnuts from Brewnuts-11 a.m. until sold out

DJ Red-I spinning holiday hits- 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A visit from Krampus of Cleveland 5 p.m.

The public will not be able to buy Christmas Ale on Thursdays. The first cans, bottles and kegs of Christmas Ale will be available exclusively at the Great Lake Brewing Company gift shop on Friday, Oct. 22

On Oct. 25, cans, bottles and kegs of Christmas Ale will begin appearing throughout the GLBC distribution footprint.

