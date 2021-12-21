Greater Cleveland Food Bank hosting holiday distribution Wednesday from 1 to 4 PM

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is in need of volunteers for its holiday distribution scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cleveland’s Muni Lot.

The organization is anticipating at least 4,000 households to come through the line. If people are in need of food, they are encouraged to pre-register here.

More than 100 volunteers will assist with the food distribution.

The need for food continues to grow. In the last fiscal year which ended on Sept. 30, the food bank served more than 131,000 households including 343,000 people. Of those people, more than 87,000 are new, meaning they have visited an emergency feeding program for the first time.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank always needs volunteers throughout the year to help with food distribution.

