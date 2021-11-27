Greater Cleveland RTA launches 2021 Holiday Trains

CLEVELAND — Holiday Trains have become a tradition for the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority and this year's decorations are officially here.

The RTA has decked the halls of its trains and riders can enjoy a festive ride on the Red, Blue and Green lines.

Riders who see the Holiday Trains can post their pictures using the hashtag #RTAHolidayTrain.

In addition to the Holiday Trains, the RTA also launched a new Holiday Trolley that will be featured at several community events such as Winterfest at Public Square on Saturday, Circle Fest at University Circle on Dec. 5 and the Bright Lights, Reading Lights at Cleveland Public Library Downtown on Dec. 10.

Through Dec. 23, the "Month of Merry" holiday promotion will feature giveaways and gift cards for RTA riders.

To learn more about RTA's holiday events, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.