Gun violence surges in Cleveland over July 4 weekend as police report 17 people shot in 14 shootings

CLEVELAND — The Fourth of July holiday weekend was one full of gun violence in Cleveland as 17 people were reported to have been struck by gunfire between Friday and Monday, according to Cleveland police.

Police reported 14 separate shootings between Friday and Monday with 17 victims. None of the shootings have been reported as fatal, but many of the victims required transport to nearby hospitals.

It has not been said if any of the shootings are connected.

Below is a summary of the violent holiday weekend in Cleveland:

Friday

10:53 a.m.

On Friday morning, officers were called to the 3200 block of East 135th Street where they found a 70-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in the torso, police said.

The shooting occurred during an aggravated robbery. Police said EMS transported the man to University Hospitals for treatment.

Saturday

12:01 p.m.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of East 94th Street Saturday afternoon where they found a 52-year-old man who had been shot in the head.

EMS transported the man to University Hospitals. His condition is unknown at this time.

12:29 p.m.

Less than 30 minutes later, officers were called to the 10900 block of Woodland Avenue for another shooting.

Officers found an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the back and the leg. Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority has taken over the case, police said.

Sunday

1:25 a.m.

Early Sunday morning, around 1:25 a.m., officers were called to the area of East 8th Street and Prospect Avenue where the discovered a 22-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported by private auto to Cleveland Clinic.

4:34 a.m.

Just over two hours later, officers responded to East 116th Street for another shooting where they found a 34-year-old woman had been shot in the foot. The woman was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center by private auto.

12:11 p.m.

On Sunday afternoon officers responded to the 3300 of Steelyard Drive where they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot. The man had been grazed in the buttocks by a bullet but refused treatment, police said.

10:26 p.m.

Later that evening, officers were called to the area of East 139th Street and Kinsman Road for reports of multiple people shot.

Once on scene officers found that a 26-year-old woman had suffered a gunshot wound to the elbow and was transported to Hillcrest Hospital by private auto, a 25-year-old man had been shot in the leg and was transported to University Hospitals by EMS, a 19-year-old woman had been shot in the hip and was transported to University Hospitals by private auto and a 30-year-old had a possible gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to University Hospitals by private auto.

The shooting remains under investigation.

10:46 p.m.

About 20 minutes later, officers were called to the area of East 93rd Street and Parmalee Avenue where they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. The man was transported to University Hospitals by EMS, police said.

Monday

12:50 a.m.

Early Monday morning, officers responded to the 18100 block of Euclid Avenue where they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the back. The man was transported to University Hospitals by EMS, according to police.

1:11 a.m.

Less than 30 minutes later, officers were called to the 13200 block of Ferris Avenue where they found a 43-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. The man was transported to University Hospitals by EMS.

2:19 a.m.

Officers were called to the area of East 156th Street and Grovewood Avenue for report of a shooting where they found a 23-year-old man had been grazed by a bullet in the knee. He was transported to Euclid Hospital by private auto.

2:21 a.m.

Officers were informed that a 25-year-old man had been shot in the hand in an unknown location and had been transported to MetroHealth Medical Center by private auto. The man refused to provide any information and left the hospital, according to police.

2:27 a.m.

Cleveland police received a report of a shooting in the 6600 block of Harvard Avenue. Once on scene, officers found a 67-year-old man who had been shot in the arm. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center by EMS.

3:11 a.m.

Just after 3 a.m., officers responded to the 13400 block of Miles Avenue for report of a shooting. Officers found that a 26-year-old man had been shot in the knee and both thighs and was transported to Hillcrest Hospital by private auto.

The rash of shootings over the holiday weekend remain under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.