Happy Dog hosts forum on Ukraine crisis

CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, Happy Dog Tavern and The City Club of Cleveland hosted a conversation with a group of Ukrainian Americans with deep ties to the country and its capital Kyiv.

The following panelists spoke at the event Wednesday:

Dr. George Jaskiw—Vice President, United Ukrainian Organizations of Ohio, and Professor of Psychiatry

Taras Szmagala—Chairman and President, Ukrainian Catholic Education Foundation

Peter Teluk—Squire Patton Boggs, Kyiv Ukraine; and Senior Advisor to Ukrainian Minister of Economy

Topics discussed included what’s happening in Ukraine, the ways disinformation is being deployed and the stakes for the global economy.

“Ukraine is defending the rest of the free world right now. People are dying on the streets and they are not asking for troops. They are just saying help us out diplomatically, help us out with sanctions and weapons,” said Peter Teluk, senior advisor to the Ukrainian Minister of Economy.

Click here to watch the entire forum.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.