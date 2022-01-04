Harness Cycle in Ohio City reopening after nearly 2-year hiatus with temporary pop-up

CLEVELAND — After a nearly two-year closure caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Harness Cycle announced it will resume its long-awaited in-person rides once again.

Harness Cycle will welcome back riders at the Harness Cycle Platform Studio, a temporary pop-up location at 2885 Detroit Ave., when it opens on Jan. 14.

Photo courtesy of Harness Cycle. Harness Cycle in Ohio City.

The studio will move to its permanent location in the historic Vitrolite Building, 2915 Detroit Ave., once construction is completed.

“We’ve used the last two years to reassess and reimagine our business, and will continue to lead with our values.” says Andria Loczi, CEO of Harness Cycle. “We couldn’t be more excited about reopening our doors and welcoming both previous and new riders. It’s important to us that we provide a space to grow and connect while also prioritizing the safety of all riders and our team."

Known for its instructor led-classes that blend heat and sweat through resistance and speed, experienced and new cyclists are welcomed.

Photo courtesy of Harness Cycle. Harness Cycle in Ohio City.

Reopening weekend will kick off Jan. 14 and 15. Cyclists of all experience levels are invited to book a ride starting on Jan. 10.

