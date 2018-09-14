Hempcrete plant expected to bring hundreds of jobs, revitalize Glenville

"It’s going to be a good thing. A very good thing," Foster said. "Hopefully it starts these other businesses back up, and it slows down the crime and slows down the dumping.”
North Coast Natural Solutions, a Level 5 Global Corporation, which specializes in producing hemp, announced it's opening a new facility in Glenville neighborhood, bringing 650 jobs to the neighborhood.
The company will use hemp to create Hempcrete, a cost-efficient construction product that is biodegradable and recyclable.
"Which is like concrete but stronger," said Pastor Aaron Phillips.
At first, the plant will manufacture things like straws, plastic, windows and textiles. Phillips said the two-year plan is to make CBD oils, which involves another compound in the cannabis plant.
Phillips is the pastor at Sure House Baptist Church. Knowing the neighborhood well, he said Glenville needs this now more than ever.
“It was a very vibrant community. It was an industrial park, and there were a lot of businesses here,” he said. “Crime is very high. Unemployment is very high. Schools are very poor.”