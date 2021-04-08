Here are the next 5 Broadway shows coming to Playhouse Square, starting this November

CLEVELAND — Playhouse Square’s KeyBank Broadway Series is coming back in 2021 after the theater district shut its doors for more than a full year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series will include:



The Prom — November 2-21, 2021

Pretty Woman: The Musical — March 8-27, 2022

To Kill A Mockingbird — April 26 – May 15, 2022

Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations — July 12-31, 2022

Disney’s Frozen — August 11 – September 4, 2022

Season ticket plans still cost from $80-$515 for each seat, similar to past years. But Playhouse Square President and CEO Gina Vernaci points out that since there are five shows instead of the usual seven, a full plan will cost theater-goers less. There are also payment plans available to help defer the cost.

Kevin Barry The curtain rises in Playhouse Square on June 11 when Choir of Man starts. It will be the first show in any of the theaters in more than a year.

“This is an announcement that you didn’t realize how precious it was,” said Vernaci. “We always knew it was exciting and now we know how important it is to all of us.”

Before the curtain goes up on those performances, Playhouse Square will have the chance to learn how to welcome a crowd back after COVID-19 when it puts Choir of Man onstage in June.

“It will give us the chance to just understand what we need to understand before opening up the larger venues when we welcome everyone back in the fall,” said Vernaci.

Julieta Cervantes To Kill A Mockingbird is one of the five shows that will come to Cleveland during the KeyBank Broadway Series.

Since that show is locally produced, Vernaci says they can afford to have audiences capped at 25% based on state guidelines. National tours, like the ones that come through for the KeyBank Broadway Series, cost so much that they can’t go on without every seat in the house being up for sale.

But there is always the possibility that there will still be restrictions in Ohio on large crowds when The Prom is set to open in November.

“We will cross that bridge when we get there, but I can tell you: in order to present the tours we must be at capacity,” said Vernaci. “There’s not a halfway point on that.”

Vernaci says the theaters are ready for visitors with mask policies, cleaning procedures, hand sanitizer, and plans to increase airflow to keep everyone safe. Playhouse Square worked with the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals to make sure the plans follow the best guidance as it evolves.

