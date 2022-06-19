High School students get a glimpse inside the Cleveland FBI

CLEVELAND — Dozens of local high school students got an inside look at the FBI and what it’s like to be an FBI Agent.

The Cleveland Field Office hosted the Future Agents in Training Program giving teenagers four days of classes and activities simulating the work of real agents.

The program includes a glimpse into cybercrime, SWAT, terrorism prevention and more.

“It’s really educational, really hands-on, it gives you a good inside about what the FBI is about,” said Keith McLeod, FBI Future Agents in Training participant.

The high school students got the opportunity to investigate a day-long mock crime scene at FirstEnergy Stadium on Wednesday.

“There’s a lot of media influence that may change people’s perspectives, but once you’re on the inside you can really get an idea about what they actually do,” McLeod said.

