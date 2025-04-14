High-speed chase ends in crash in Cleveland

A high-speed chase ended in a crash on the I-71 northbound ramp at West 150th Street.

State troopers were chasing a red SUV when it eventually crashed.

Our overnight news tracker saw heavy damage to the front end of the SUV.

Ramp from I-71 north to W150 open but restricted. OSHP chased a driver to this location. They got off the ramp at a very high speed and crashed. I saw the driver run off. Doesn't seem they were able to catch them as they ran across I-71. pic.twitter.com/cjUnDLBVGB — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) April 14, 2025

The person involved ran away from the scene.

Troopers searched for the person in a nearby wooded area, but it is unknown if they were found.

It is unknown what started the chase.