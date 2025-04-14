Watch Now
High-speed chase ends in crash in Cleveland

A high-speed chase ended in a crash on the I-71 northbound ramp at West 150th Street.
State troopers were chasing a red SUV when it eventually crashed.

Our overnight news tracker saw heavy damage to the front end of the SUV.

The person involved ran away from the scene.

Troopers searched for the person in a nearby wooded area, but it is unknown if they were found.

It is unknown what started the chase.

