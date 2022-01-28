Homicide investigation underway after deadly shooting on East 104th Street

CLEVELAND — A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Cleveland's Union-Miles Park neighborhood Friday.

Police responded to East 104th Street, just north of Union Avenue, for a male shot.

CPD and EMS confirm a man in his 40's was shot and killed on East 104th just north of Union overnight. Nothing much else is known. CPD Homicide on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/LXMeitz1Ax — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) January 28, 2022

A spokesperson for EMS confirmed over the phone that a man approximately 45 years old was shot and killed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

