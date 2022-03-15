Hope Soars Ohio butterfly installation at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse raising funds for food bank

CLEVELAND — A pop-up Cavaliers-themed butterfly installation stationed in the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Atrium near the Sherwin-Williams entrance is raising awareness and encouraging the public to donate to the Harvest for Hunger campaign.

Developed by the Beachwood High School Marketing/Junior Achievement students, Hope Soars Ohio is a creative campaign and pop-up installation that aims to inspire “hope and uplift the local and global communities through pop-up installations.”

Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland. The Hope Soars Ohio butterfly installation.

Fans can scan the QR code adjacent to the Wine & Gold inflatable to donate directly to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Every $1 donated to the food bank can help provide three nutritious meals.

The butterfly installation will be on display in the atrium through March 26. The goal is to raise $50,000.

More info on the campaign can be found here.

