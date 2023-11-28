How to avoid charity fraud on Giving Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Giving Tuesday occurs every year following Thanksgiving.

The global movement encourages people to contribute to causes that have a positive impact in their community.

More than $3.1 billion was donated to thousands of charities across the U.S. on Giving Tuesday in 2022.

Unfortunately, fraud takes millions of dollars a year in donations away from legitimate charities.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke to Laurie Styron, CEO of CharityWatch, about how to avoid donation scams.

"They use high-pressure tactics," said Styron.

"One of the things they do is they design their marketing and fundraising materials very carefully to try to guarantee that you cannot say no. They have an answer for absolutely everything."

Consumers should always double-check whether a charity is legitimate before giving any money.

